  • Woman allegedly takes LSD before babysitting, stealing child's toys

    By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman took LSD before stealing toys and a wedding ring from the family where she was babysitting, according to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Lorena Margarita Montealegre, 27, of Gainesville, was reportedly under the influence of the psychedelic drug while watching a child on Monday around 8 p.m., The Independent Florida Alligator reported. 

    The child’s father said that Montealegre was acting strangely and he asked her to leave. She refused, according to The Alligator. 

    When a deputy arrived, Montealegre allegedly walked out of the house carrying the child’s toys. 

    >> Related: 3-year-old allegedly assaulted by her babysitter dies

    A second deputy arrived at the scene as backup and they handcuffed Montealegre. Deputies say she tried to kick them multiple times, according to The Alligator. 

    Montealegre was taken to North Florida Regional Medical Center, where it was discovered that she stole the father’s wedding ring

    Montealegre was charged with burglary, grand theft, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of attempted battery on a law enforcement officer.

    She was taken to the Alachua County Jail, where she remains on a $55,000 bond. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman allegedly takes LSD before babysitting, stealing child's toys

  • Headline Goes Here

    Apply here: Universal Orlando hiring 3,000 people

  • Headline Goes Here

    James Comey's new book ‘A Higher Loyalty' scathing account of Trump…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Rod Rosenstein? Things to know about the deputy US attorney general

  • Headline Goes Here

    Things you might not know about Friday the 13th