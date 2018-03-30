Woman arrested after threatening to burn down house takes crazy mug shot photo

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio - An Ohio woman accused of threatening to burn down another woman’s house was arrested a short time later after police found her allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report.
Amber Legge, 32, of Piqua, was arrested by Huber Heights police early Friday morning after officers stopped her for suspected drunk driving.
Legge left a home on Hubbard Drive after allegedly demanding money she was reportedly owed, police said.
She also had a confrontation with a resident at the home, officials said.
“(The victim) indicated that Legge then returned to her residence ... began calling her a ‘dope friend’, threatened to beat her, burn her house down, and contact Children’s Services,” the report said.
A second witness also told police Legge threatened to burn the victim’s house down.
Legge then fled the residence and was eventually pulled over by Huber Heights police.
Legge was booked into jail on charges of suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired and aggravated menacing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}