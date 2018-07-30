0 Woman broke free from man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted her, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Georgia have charged a 27-year-old man with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and a slew of other charges after they say he abducted a woman overnight Sunday then ran from police and crashed into a driver.

According to police, the incident began as a 911 call from a woman in Marietta saying she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

The suspect allegedly took the victim's vehicle and left.

A clerk at a South Marietta Parkway Texaco said that the woman and the man walked into the gas station holding hands around 9 a.m. Sunday. He said the man asked if his wife could use the bathroom.

The clerk said while in the restroom, she cried for help. The clerk told Klaus he dialed 911.

>> Read more trending news

Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the woman told the dispatcher that she had locked herself inside the bathroom because she had been sexually assaulted overnight. According to McPhilamy, she said she was kidnapped, and that she was now calling 911 asking for help.

Investigators told Klaus they believe Andrew Heard abducted the woman overnight on Roswell Road. McPhilamy said Heard took off from the Texaco in the woman's van, dangerously speeding and driving into oncoming traffic.

“Not only (did he) drive toward our officers multiple times attempting to strike them but (he) ultimately drove into another pedestrian vehicle," he said.

It was a head-on collision on South Cobb Drive, near Fairground Street. The impact knocked doors off the van.

The victim, suspect and innocent driver were taken to the hospital.

Police said a stolen van driven by Andrew Heard crashed into another van as he fled from police after a woman said he abducted and raped her. Heard is in jail, charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and other offenses. WSBTV.com

Heard is in jail, with no bond, charged with three counts of rape.

Police said they’re grateful he won’t be able to hurt anyone else.

“We don’t see many crimes like this," McPhilamy said. "This is one of the more severe things that we have seen in quite awhile.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.