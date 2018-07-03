0 Woman burns down home because man went to see another woman

A woman was in jail in Cobb County, Georgia, on Tuesday morning for allegedly burning down a house because a man left to see another woman.

Earnica Lowe, 32, faces a felony arson count after Cobb fire investigators say she lit the Marietta home on fire June 18.

The fire department’s investigation report doesn’t indicate how she started the blaze, but it does give an explanation of why.

Lowe was described in the report as the “female companion,” of the homeowner’s stepson.

The man at some point left to go see another “female companion.” Lowe didn’t like that.

She called him and told him to come back home or something was “going to happen,” according to the report.

While on the phone with him, fire investigators heard her say she did it because he went to see another woman. He asked her why she would do something like this.

“You know why I did it,” she told him, according to the report.

A person sleeping in a recreational vehicle on the property called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the power box of the home, investigators wrote in the report.

When firefighters got there they saw “a large amount of fire” on both floors of the home.

The two-story, wood-framed ranch house was built in 1930 and sits on about 3/4 acre. The house and the land were appraised at $83,170 this year, according to Cobb property records.

A warrant for Lowe’s arrest was issued Thursday and she was arrested Sunday.

Lowe, who lives in southwest Atlanta, is being held without bond, Cobb jail records indicate.

