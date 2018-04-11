0 Woman charged after boy, 14, paid her $480 for sex at Florida hotel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman from Scotland is free on bond from a Florida jail after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old boy she met online.

Sarah McGill, who investigators said used the fake name Sophia Belle online, still had her makeup and her pearl earrings on when she got booked into the Orange County Jail on Saturday night.

On Monday, McGill faced a judge, who ordered she have no contact with the victim and not to advertise any services on any websites.

The judge also had McGill's passport taken away.

Police said a 14-year-old boy staying at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Orlando went to the Quora.com website and found his way to McGill’s prostitute alter ego.

Police said he and McGill began to text and the two met in a room at the hotel.

After police said the teenager successfully completed his transaction with McGill, the teenager’s father somehow found out his son had paid a woman $480 to spend an hour with her.

According to a report, McGill told a detective the victim appeared to be younger than 18 years old.

McGill was charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

“I usually go home in shock every day. No matter how may times it happens, I’m still in disbelief half the time,” said the child sex crimes detective on the case, whom WFTV is not identifying due to her undercover work.

She said the case should be a wake-up call for parents.

“They need to monitor their children’s behavior online,” she said.

