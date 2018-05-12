0 Woman charged more than $7,000 after buying toilet paper on Amazon

A woman who ordered three cases of toilet paper from Amazon is dealing with a financial nightmare after she was charged thousands of dollars for it -- and Amazon hasn't been able to refund her money. Now, she’s sharing a warning.

>> Read more trending news

Barbara Carroll is a building manager who takes care of janitorial needs. She told WSB-TV that in March, she placed an order on Amazon.com for three boxes of toilet paper, which were delivered to her home. Days later, when she checked her bank statement, she noticed a deduction for over $7,000.

Confused, she checked her order history on the site.

"There was this order for three cases of toilet paper for $88.17 and shipping $7,455 for a total of $7,543.12," Carroll said. "After I screamed I thought, 'Oh this is not a problem, this is Amazon and Amazon will take care of it.'"

But she says Amazon was of little help because it was a third-party seller.

“The hardest part is that Amazon doesn’t stand behind their third-party sellers,” she said.

"The shipping guarantee covers nothing about the charges so they wouldn't even go any further," Carroll said. "I am willing to pay the charges, but they have to be normal charges."

Carroll says she will continue to fight what she sees as unfair charges.

There’s been no statement from Amazon, yet, on the incident.

Experts at the Consumer Action Center said it is best to pay for online purchases with a credit card and not a debit card. Credit card companies provide an extra layer of protection, which a debit card does not because it’s like paying with cash.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.