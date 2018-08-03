Woman charged with murder for tossing daughter into river; stunned witnesses frantically call police

Stunned onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a woman toss a little girl into the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida, Thursday afternoon.
Witnesses called 911 and police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., according to WFTS-TV.
Divers located the body of the child, identified as 4-year-old
Je'Hyrah Daniels, about 75 feet from shore, but by the time emergency responders transported her to the hospital, it was too late. She was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital, WFTS reported.
The girl’s mother, Shakayla Denson, 26, was arrested nearby and is now in custody, according to the news station.
Denson is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto, WFTS reported.
Investigators said Denson stole a car from a local auto repair shop before tossing her daughter in the river.
Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}