Woman falls out of carnival ride, sprains wrist

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    QUEENS, N.Y. - It was supposed to be a fun ride at a carnival, but it turned scary for a woman and her boyfriend. 

    Tiffany Karl and her boyfriend were all ready to ride the Zipper at the Astoria Park Carnival.

    But things went wrong when she was only halfway into the ride’s basket. It started moving. 

    “I was literally halfway in ... and the next thing I know, the guy fell and I fell, and Chris is hanging on,” Karl told WNBC.

    Karl said she sprained her wrist in the accident.

    The ride basket rose about 20 feet in the air, with Karl’s boyfriend hanging onto it, WNBC reported.

    A consultant for the company that operates the carnival said that the ride only went about 8 feet in the air with the man hanging on, WNBC reported.

    The consultant said that workers did not close the basket’s door because they were also working crowd control. Additional workers have been added to the Zipper, WNBC reported.

