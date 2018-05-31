Woman gives birth at Mississippi's only abortion clinic

A woman in Mississippi gave birth in the state’s only abortion clinic on Wednesday.
The clinic told WJTV that the woman came to the clinic for an abortion consultation and when a doctor examined her, he discovered she was in labor.
The baby was born before paramedics could arrive. A doctor at the hospital delivered the baby, WAPT reports.
Shannon Brewer, director of the Jackson Women’s Health Clinic, said it appeared the baby is doing fine.
Pro-life protesters were standing outside the clinic when the live birth happened.
“At first we didn't realize it was a live child and we're really excited for a live child to be born here because we're here week after week and what we see is women leaving here after having an abortion," Dana Chisholm with Pro-Life Mississippi told WJTV.
Mississippi’s abortion law bans abortion after 15 weeks. It was signed into law by Mississippi’s governor in March, but it is being contested in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District.
While the court proceedings continue, the New York Times reports that a federal court extended Mississippi’s current abortion law, which allows abortion up to 20 weeks after conception.
