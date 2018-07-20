0 Woman gives birth in San Antonio Chick-fil-A restroom

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in San Antonio gave birth in the most unlikely of places -- a Chick-fil-A restaurant bathroom.

Falon Griffin told KSAT she had to rush in to the Chick-fil-A while heading to the hospital to give birth.

She told KSAT she and her husband were dropping off their older children with a family friend in the parking lot, and realized she couldn’t wait.

“I didn't know I was going to have a baby in there! I was going to the restroom,” said Griffin.

Griffin’s husband, Robert, told WFMY the young employees let the couple in after closing, and were quick to help under pressure.

“I hear high pitched screaming and I was like, OK-- this is serious. This is happening,” said Brenda Enriquez, the Chick-fil-A employee who called 911.

In a Facebook post, Robert Griffin said management brought them clean towels as Falon Griffin started to go into labor in the restaurant’s bathroom stall.

She gave birth to a girl, Gracelyn Griffin, about 15 minutes before paramedics arrived.

“Her birth certificate reads ‘Born in Chick-fil-A’ and the hospital had me sign the birth certificate as attending physician,” Robert Griffin wrote on Facebook.

Griffin said that Chick-fil-A has offered baby Gracelyn free Chick-fil-A for life and a guaranteed first job.

