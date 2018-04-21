Woman impaled during crash: 'I don't know how I'm alive'

ATTLEBORO, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman said she was happy to be alive after being impaled by a pole in an automobile accident.
Katherine Ibanez, 31, was driving in Attleboro on April 3 when she said she swerved to avoid another car.
"My car just spun all the way around. And then when I looked down, I had a pole stuck right here,” Ibanez said, pointing to her chest. "It was here, right here.
“Those who believe in God and those who don't -- I know for a fact that God removed that pole from here."
The 12-inch pole pierced Ibanez’s windshield and speared her arm, chest and back, scraping a lung.
"I don't know how I'm alive. The doctor said in the 25 years that he’s been working, he's never seen anybody go through that experience and live,” Ibanez said. “It damaged everything but my main artery.”
Ibanez spent nine days in the hospital and is facing more painful surgeries. She has had several blood transfusions and two ribs removed, but she said being alive is worth it.
"No matter what, if you believe in something and have faith, it will be OK,” she said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}