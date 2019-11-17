Woman killed on Houston freeway after falling out of moving vehicle after argument

A woman died early Saturday after she argued with her husband, crawled out of a moving vehicle on a Houston freeway and was hit by another vehicle, authorities said.
According to police, the woman was upset with her husband as they drove home from downtown Houston around 1 a.m., KTRK reported.
Police said the woman somehow crawled out of the vehicle while it was going full speed on Interstate 610 and ultimately fell out, the television station reported. Investigators said the woman was intoxicated, KHOU reported.
The woman was hit by a passing car and died, police said. A secondary crash occurred when another vehicle hit the car of the driver who struck the woman. That driver had stopped to offer assistance, KTRK reported.
Police stopped a third driver at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, the television station reported.
"You just got to be prepared to make sudden stops on the freeway. You never know what's going to happen," Houston police spokesman Sgt. David Rose told KTRK.
No charges have been filed, KHOU reported.
