Woman on cell phone hits, kills inmate on work detail, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An inmate on a work detail in Georgia was hit and killed Wednesday morning by a distracted driver in Gwinnett County, according to authorities.
The group of inmates was working on Highway 29 and Lawrenceville/Suwanee Road when the fatal accident happened. The inmate who was hit was holding the stop/slow sign alerting drivers to the work that was underway.
Officials said the 22-year-old inmate was serving a sentence at the Gwinnett County prison and had been on a work detail for about five months.
The 44-year-old driver who hit the inmate remained on the scene, according to investigators.
Police said Jennifer Adkins was distracted by her phone at the time of the crash.
Adkins has been charged with second degree vehicular homicide, distracted driving and following too closely.
>> Related: Georgia gov. signs new hands-free distracted driving bill into law
"It doesn't appear that DUI, drugs or speed were factors. It's all still under investigation so additional details will come to light," Cpl. Will Rundles with the Gwinnett County Police Department, said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}