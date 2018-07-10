Woman says naked man was tied to tree at Florida park, managers believe it's a prank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida woman took to Facebook after seeing what she said appeared to be a naked man tied to a tree at Big Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville. Park managers believe it could have been a prank.
The woman, whose name is Gianna Krol, posted photos of a man she said was blindfolded and appeared to be naked -- while children and their families were on the beach Sunday. The photos were posted to the Amelia Island Fernandina Beach Yulee Network public Facebook group.
In one photo, it appeared that a tripod and camera could be seen.
The woman who posted the photos said she called police and reported the incident for indecent exposure. She said she waited for an officer at the park entrance for 45 minutes, but no one showed up. WJAX reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to find out if officers responded to the park, but did not hear back.
Park managers told WJAX they didn’t have much information about the incident, but they believed it was a Facebook prank.
It's not clear if the photos were taken at the park, the managers said.
Elyssa Finkelstein, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees parks in Florida, sent WJAX a park rule stating individuals were prohibited from exposing themselves at the park.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}