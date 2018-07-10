0 Woman says she was cut by razor blade stuck in Walmart shopping cart handle

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. - A Connecticut woman said that someone put a razor blade in the handle of a Walmart shopping cart. The unidentified woman said the blade cut her, and now police are investigating.

The woman said it happened at the store in East Windsor, Connecticut Sunday night, WFSB reported.

She told the television station, “I turned my cart around to go down an aisle and then I caught something on the underside of the handle. I didn’t know until later that it was actually a blade.”

Police responded and found a razor blade in the handle of a cart. They, along with store employees, checked all other carts and found nothing.

Police said they are unsure if someone put the blade in the handle on purpose, but said it’s not impossible.

“In this day and age with people that do different types of things, unfortunately this is one of those things that somebody could have done maliciously just for the intent of harming another person,” East Windsor Det. Sgt. Matthew Carl told WFSB.

Coming up! A woman in East Windsor cut her hand on this razor hidden under the handle of a shopping cart at Walmart! Live report at 6! ⁦@WFSBnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/32T9C2PRTH — Patricia Del Rio (@patriciadelrio) July 9, 2018

Shoppers were uneasy after the discovery. One woman with whom WFSB spoke was a retired doctor and recognized the blade.

“That’s a number 11. That’s a surgical razor,” Dr. Katherine Mashey told WFSB.

Mashey said the blade usually is used to remove stitches.

“Using a surgical blade is frightening to me because one, somebody got their hands on it, too, to put it in to cause injury. then I question is there contamination, HIV, hepatitis B, C. So that’s a very scary thing, “ Mashey told WFSB.

Police are examining surveillance video to see if they can find who put the blade in the cart’s handle.

