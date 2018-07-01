Woman shoots, kills neighbor during argument over dogs, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her neighbor over their dogs, WSB reports.
The shooting happened Friday morning at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, Georgia.
Twenty-eight-year-old Amanda Longmire, who lived in the complex, has been charged with murder.
Longmire had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the victim over aggressive behavior between the women’s two dogs, according to DeKalb County police.
The fight escalated into a physical fight on Friday.
Police said Longmire pulled out a gun and shot the 24-year-old woman in the chest. The victim fell onto the breezeway pavement and died.
“It's a nice neighborhood. I didn't think something like this would ever happen over a dog. That don't make no sense,” said neighbor Curtis Good.
