0 Woman shot, killed at Walmart in Florida; suspect in custody

OCALA, Fla. -

Police in Florida said Saturday that a 55-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in the Garden Center of a Walmart in Ocala is not expected to survive after shooting himself.

Police said the man, identified as 54-year-old David Johnson, shot 30-year-old Carli Cronin around 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

We are currently on scene at the Walmart located on E. Silver Springs Blvd. in reference to an active shooter. Information will be updated here as available for release. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/LHEGqKIO5j — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

According to police, the woman was arguing with the man in the Garden Center when she ran into the store and screamed for help.

Authorities said David Johnson, 54, shot and killed Carli Cronin, 30, during an argument on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at a Walmart in Ocala, Florida. (Ocala Police Department)

Employees at the store called 911 and tried to intervene, police said, but the man fatally shot the woman and fled the scene.

Firefighters said they took the woman to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Firefighters returned to Walmart after receiving multiple calls from people who were suffering distress from the shooting, officials said. Firefighters treated two people at the scene and took another person, who had been injured while people were evacuating the store during the shooting, to a hospital, officials said.

Johnson shot himself before police apprehended him, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

1 of 2: The incident began as a domestic argument between a male and female in the Garden Center. Once inside the store, the female screamed for help. Walmart personnel called 911 and attempted to intervene. The male shot the female, fled the scene, and is at large. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

2 of 2: The suspect has been identified and we will be posting his photo as soon as possible. The female victim has been pronounced deceased and we are working to make contact with next of kin. There are no additional victims. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

