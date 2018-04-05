  • Woman threatens 7-Eleven worker with fake bomb, police say

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach woman has been arrested on suspicion of using a fake bomb to threaten a worker at a 7-Eleven.

    Police said Crystal Mostek, 33, walked in the convenience store Wednesday night and put what she allegedly said was a bomb on the counter, threatening to blow up the shop, WAVY wrote.

    Police said they later determined it was not a bomb, but now Mostek faces charges of threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device, WTKR reported

    She’s being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

