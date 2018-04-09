Woman to run Boston Marathon course with boyfriend with spinal cord injury

BOSTON - Boston-based runner Kaitlyn Kiely is set to run the Boston Marathon course, one week before the official race, while pushing her long-time boyfriend Matt Wetherbee in a racing wheelchair.
While the couple didn't qualify for the official race, they will still run the entire course one week before the official race so they can accomplish their personal goal of running the marathon route.
Kiely ran the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston last year, but suffered from severe leg cramping throughout the course and slowing her time for the race.
This year, Kiely and Wetherbee have partnered up with HOTSHOT, a company dedicated to helping athletes who suffer from muscle cramping, to complete the course without cramping pains but also to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord injuries.
The 122nd Boston Marathon will be held on Monday.
Related video:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}