Woman who took video of speeding school bus gets into crash

A Florida woman who said she captured video of a school bus speeding with kids on board Thursday was involved in a crash with a school bus Friday morning.
Michelle Fahy said the crash occurred at Westside High School in Jacksonville.
Fahy said she got sandwiched between two school buses when she was trying to feed into traffic after dropping off her daughter.
“They need to start being safe before they kill somebody,” Fahy said.
On Thursday, Fahy shot video from behind the wheel.
YOU BE THE JUDGE: Local mom says she caught school bus with kids on-board speeding in #Jacksonville. She says this is in a 35 mph zone. Video allegedly shows the bus going about 50. @ActionNewsJax— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 12, 2018
(We do not condone shooting video while driving!) pic.twitter.com/YwVrdaYCj6
TODAY IN IRONY...same local mom who filmed a bus allegedly speeding got in a CRASH with one this morning. She says no kids were on the bus & no one was hurt. She can’t say the same for her truck. @ActionNewsJax is awaiting the crash report for the facts.https://t.co/UtIvwEddAl pic.twitter.com/3gEuPE8WFW— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 13, 2018
She said it shows a bus full of kids going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Duval County Public Schools and the bus company, Student Transportation of America, are now reviewing the video.
“I’m getting ready to put cameras on my truck, and I’m going to be reporting everybody,” Fahy said.
Court records show Fahy has had her own problems behind the wheel. Records show in the last three years, she’s had 11 civil traffic offenses and two criminal traffic offenses.
