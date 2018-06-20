  • Japanese, Senegalese World Cup fans clean up stadium after matches

    It is something you’d probably never see at a sporting event in America, but Japanese fans of the World Cup are cleaning up their own mess after matches and it’s taking the internet by storm.

    After their team won, they celebrated the win against Colombia, then the work began. They cleaned up their areas in the stands using the garbage bags they brought to the stadium with them, the BBC reported.

    Video of the mass clean up was posted to social media. 

    A sports writer told the BBC that it’s not just of the culture of soccer, but rather it is the culture in Japan.

    “You often hear people say that football is a reflection of culture. An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean and that’s the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football,” Scott McIntyre told the BBC.

    But it isn’t just the fans from Japan who are cleaning up the stadium. 

    Fans from Senegal also made sure there was no trash laying around their seats once they won their match over Poland, the Independent reported. Fans collected all of the empty food and beverage containers, and piled them in one area.

     

