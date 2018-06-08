0 World reacts to death of Anthony Bourdain

When news broke that Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, friends, coworkers and fans went to social media to mourn, reacting to his death.

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s cause of death as suicide. He was the host of CNN’s series “Parts Unknown.” Eric Ripert, a chef and friend of Bourdain, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning, CNN reported. Bourdain was in France filming a new episode of the series.

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

The reaction on social media varied from thoughts and prayers to asking why.

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain, 61 was very dear to me. He was an educator, he was such a foodie who shared his travels, wisdom and loved him some Foxy Brown.

To his family, Peace be still. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Natl Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Gutted to hear weve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018

This is so awful.



Anthony Bourdain, 61, has died. He took his own life.



He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

So sad. An amazing story teller; an advocate for better working conditions for restaurant workers... tragic loss. — Chris Macheras (@chrismacheras) June 8, 2018

