  • World's oldest male bottlenose dolphin dead at 54

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    VALLEJO, Calif. - The world’s oldest known male bottlenose dolphin died under human care in California, KGO reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Semo was 54 and lived at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. According to a release from the park, Semo was “an animal ambassador” to millions of guests and “brought joy” to visitors.

    The cause of death has not been revealed, but park officials believe he died of old age, KGO reported.

    “Semo was a ruggedly handsome, large and imposing male, who was also infinitely joyful and playful," Animal Care Director Dianne Cameron told KGO. "We feel so fortunate to have been a part of his life."

    Semo arrived at Six Flags in 2012 after living at the Minnesota. Before that he lived at Sea World, KGO reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    World's oldest male bottlenose dolphin dead at 54

  • Headline Goes Here

    Israeli diplomat claims he was ejected from Uber ride in Chicago for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana high school golf coach arrested on meth, heroin charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom's late daughter added to her college graduation photo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Marine recruiter held until passport surrendered