0 WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Johnny Valiant killed crossing a Pittsburgh road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

Former WWE Hall of Fame wrestler “Luscious”Johnny Valiant was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street Wednesday in Pittsburgh, according to WPXI sources.

Valiant’s real name was Tommy Sullivan. He was 71 years old.

>> Read more trending news

According to the World Wrestling Entertainment website, Sullivan's heyday was in the 1970s and early 80s, when he won two tag team titles with his brothers.

He later managed wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, and served as a commentator.

He was inducted into the hall of fame in 1996.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

(Previous Story)

A man died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning on McKnight Road in Ross Township, officials said.

>> Related: Wrestler Ivan Koloff, known as 'The Russian Bear,' dies at 74

Police said the man, who's in his 60s or 70s, ran across the busy road and was hit by the truck. He was not in a crosswalk.

"We do have witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident," said Ross Township Det. Brian Kohlepp.

The man, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.

“The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating,” Kohlhepp said.

>> Related: Wrestler George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79

Southbound lanes of McKnight were closed in the area of Siebert Road while authorities investigated.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.