  • 'You': Rudy Giuliani's one-word tweet inspires pages of Twitter jokes

    By: Kyle Nazario, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and lawyer for President Donald Trump, gifted Twitter with a new meme. On Sunday morning, he tweeted “You” and nothing else. 

    Like Trump tweeting “covfefe,” this simple mistake inspired reams of jokes. Twitter proved it can spin one word into comedy gold, or something close to it.

    Then there were the song lyrics. Twitter stuck Giuliani’s tweet into what feels like every song ever made. Good luck reading this without at least one getting stuck in your head.

     

