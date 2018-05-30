0 Young boy stops traffic to help elderly stranger up the stairs

A young boy's random act of kindness in Milledgeville, Georgia, will bring a smile to your face.

WSBTV viewer Riley Duncan sent a video showing the 8-year-old helping an elderly woman up the stairs.

Duncan said he didn't know the story when he pulled out his camera, but he saw the boy stop traffic, hop out of his car and help the woman -- and he thought it was a moment that deserved to be shared.

He later learned the boy's name -- Maurice Adams Jr.

Maurice was in the car with his mom and sister leaving high school graduation when they saw the woman crossing the road.

His mother, Contricia Hill, said that they began talking about the woman, who was crossing the busy road alone, and her son spoke up.

"He asked, 'Can I go out there and help her up the steps?'" Hill said.

And that's exactly what he did. He held the stranger's arm as she slowly took each stair. At the top, she gave him a hug and the two went on their way.

HIll said she didn't know anyone was filming the moment, but seeing her son's act of kindness on the internet makes her proud.

"It's touching. It's very touching," she said. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."

She said they still don't know who the woman is, but said that the stranger had a short message for Maurice when they reached the top of the steps.

"She told him that he's special," Hill said.

We couldn't agree more.

