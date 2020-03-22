Coronavirus live updates: Guam reports first coronavirus death

More than 307,000 people worldwide -- including more than 26,000 people in the United States -- have been infected with the new coronavirus, and the number of deaths from the outbreak continues to rise. Live updates for Sunday, March 22, continue below.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking cases in the U.S. here.
Live updates for Sunday, March 22, continue below:
Update 5:28 a.m. EDT March 22: The U.S. Pacific territory of Guam confirmed its first death due to coronavirus, The New York Times reported. Island officials said a 68-year old woman with underlying health issues had died from COVID-19, the newspaper reported. She was among the 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island. According to a news release from the island’s governor, the woman was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on March 15 and remained in isolation throughout the week, CNN reported.
Update 1:24 a.m. EDT March 22: A 58-year-old taxi driver who had driven tourists from Italy has died, becoming Colombia’s first death from the coronavirus.
Colombia’s Ministry of Health said the man had previous health issues including untreated diabetes, The Associated Press reported
Colombia has prohibited non-residents from entering the country. A quarantine starts Tuesday.
There are 210 confirmed cases in the country.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2020 Cox Media Group