Coronavirus live updates: Guam reports first coronavirus death

Update 5:28 a.m. EDT March 22: The U.S. Pacific territory of Guam confirmed its first death due to coronavirus, The New York Times reported. Island officials said a 68-year old woman with underlying health issues had died from COVID-19, the newspaper reported. She was among the 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island. According to a news release from the island’s governor, the woman was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on March 15 and remained in isolation throughout the week, CNN reported.