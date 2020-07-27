Florida drive-by shooting: 7-year-old girl brain-dead, baby and 2 adults hurt in Miami-Dade

MIAMI — A child is brain-dead and three other people, including a baby, are hurt following a drive-by shooting in Florida.
According to WFOR-TV, the incident occurred Saturday night on Northwest 51st Street in Miami-Dade County. A family was exiting a parked car when gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle, striking a 7-year-old girl, a baby and two adults, witnesses said.
The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brain-dead, WFOR reported. The other three victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to the news outlet.
Miami-Dade police are still searching for the shooters and continue to investigate the case, WSVN-TV reported.
"Just informed of a drive-by shooting in northern Miami-Dade, in which a baby & child where shot, among others," Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted late Saturday. "This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable & we as a community cannot become callous to it."
If you have information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
