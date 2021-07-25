Man accidentally shoots himself while showing off gun in Florida bar

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A man accidentally shot himself while showing his gun to patrons at a Florida bar, authorities said.

According to surveillance video, the incident occurred Thursday night at O’Reilly’s Uptown Tavern in Pensacola, the Pensacola News-Journal reported.

In the video, the man can be seen talking at the bar with a woman and another man at about 11 p.m. CDT, the newspaper reported. The man uses his right hand to pull out a handgun and shows it to the other people for a few seconds, according to surveillance footage.

The man then made a fast motion as if he was holstering the gun beneath his left shoulder, and the weapon discharged, striking him in the torso, the News-Journal reported.

“I don’t know if he was pretending to be a badass or something,” Warren Sonnen, a manager at the bar, told the newspaper. “But from what I can tell, it was completely by accident.”

The man left the bar moments later and was later contacted by police after he checked into an area hospital.

The Pensacola Police Department originally said the shooting occurred during a fight outside the bar, but spokesperson Greg Gordon retracted that information on Friday, the News-Journal reported.

It was unclear whether the man would face charges, the newspaper reported.





