Nebraska fugitive caught by police after ordering late-night meal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A case of the late-night munchies landed a Nebraska fugitive in jail on Saturday, authorities said.

Dylan James Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft by unlawful taking of up to $500, two counts of contempt of court, first-degree forgery and burglary, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to a news release from the North Platte Police Department, was wanted on suspicion in connection with a theft at a Flying J restaurant. Landa is accused of shoplifting a red camouflage hoodie from the truck stop at around 7 a.m EDT on Friday, KNOP-TV reported.

Police said Landa was spotted shortly after the theft but eluded authorities, according to the television station.

The search was called off, but at 11:25 p.m. EDT on Friday, Landa ordered food from a North Platte restaurant, whose location was not released by police. Workers recognized Landa and stalled him by saying his order had been improperly prepared. The workers called authorities, who arrested Landa, according to KNOP.

According to police, Landa was driving a white vehicle with another passenger, who was also taken into custody.

Landa was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center on Saturday, online records show. He is being held without bail.

