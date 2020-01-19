Pennsylvania couple shares wedding with adoptable dogs

SHARON, Pa. — A wedding is usually a day for the bride. Saturday, it was a day for the dogs.
A bride and groom added a heartwarming wrinkle to their marriage ceremony in Pennsylvania, as five dogs strutted down the aisle with bridesmaids.
Heather Pavlich, who married Adam Peterson on Saturday at the Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center in Sharon, was more than happy to share her big day with furry friends.
“The bride had contacted us, asking if we had some adoptable pets that her and her girls could walk down the aisle for her wedding today,” Heather Huff, of Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio in Youngtown, told WKBN.
Pavlich adorned each table at the wedding with a small basket for donations, the television station reported.
“I just knew, if I ever got married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that there’s no need for flowers,” Pavlich told WKBN.
As Pavlich’s bridesmaids walked down the aisle, they were escorted by an adoptable dog.
“At first, I thought she was a little crazy, but I know Heather quite well and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs,” maid of honor Olive Radeker told WKBN.
Dogs at a wedding are not entirely new. In November, a Florida woman had her bridesmaids carry puppies instead of flowers.
The dogs were well-behaved and did not beg for food during the reception, Huff told the television station.
“They’ve been doing surprisingly well and haven’t tried to beg for anyone’s food yet,” Huff said.
Pavlich said she hoped publicizing the dogs at her wedding will help their chances for adoption.
“I just want everybody to know that fostering and adopting is the way to go and not shopping,” Pavlich told WKBN.
Pet lovers wishing to adopt any of the dogs can visit the Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio website.
© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group