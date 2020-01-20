San Antonio club shooting: 2 killed, 5 hurt during concert; suspect at large

SAN ANTONIO — At least two people are dead and five hurt after gunfire erupted at a club in San Antonio on Sunday night, authorities said.
According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened about 8 p.m. local time during an argument at the Ventura, a club along the city’s River Walk. At least seven people were shot, including a 21-year-old man killed inside the venue and another person who died en route to the hospital, police told WOAI-TV.
Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect, who was still on the run, the outlets reported.
