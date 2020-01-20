San Antonio club shooting: 2 killed, 5 hurt during concert; suspect at large

San Antonio club shooting: 2 killed, 5 hurt during concert; suspect at large
In this image made from video provided by KSAT, San Antonio police officers work the scene of a deadly shooting at the Ventura, a music venue in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (KSAT via AP)
By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated: January 20, 2020 - 4:52 AM

SAN ANTONIO — At least two people are dead and five hurt after gunfire erupted at a club in San Antonio on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened about 8 p.m. local time during an argument at the Ventura, a club along the city’s River Walk. At least seven people were shot, including a 21-year-old man killed inside the venue and another person who died en route to the hospital, police told WOAI-TV.

Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect, who was still on the run, the outlets reported.

Content Continues Below

Read more here or here.

© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group