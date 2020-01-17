Screen Actors Guild Awards: What time, what channel, who is nominated?

On Sunday, the Screen Actors Guild will celebrate the best in motion picture and television performances at its 26th annual awards ceremony.
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez are among this year’s nominees, as are the casts of “Game of Thrones,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s show.
What time: The awards show will air at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-show will take place at 5:30 p.m.
What channel: The show will air on cable channels TNT and TBS. TNT and TBS subscribers can watch awards live on the networks’ websites, mobile apps and connected device apps.
Where is it being held: The ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Who is hosting: There will be no host for the awards show.
The opening: According to Variety, a variety of nominees in the audience will be sharing “an anecdote or making a joke about why they are proud to be an actor.”
The presenters:: Among the presenters are “Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Lupita Nyong’o, Jharrel Jerome, Sterling K. Brown, Kaitlyn Dever, Jason Bateman, Lili Reinhart, Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi.
Special award: Robert De Niro will be presented with a life achievement award. Leonardo DiCaprio will present it to him.
The nominees:
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, "The Act”
Toni Collette, "Unbelievable”
Joey King, "The Act”
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl”
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us”
Steve Carell, "The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones”
David Harbour, "Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show”
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown”
Olivia Colman, "The Crown”
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, "Barry”
Andrew Scott, "Fleabag”
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me”
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, "Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Big Little Lies”
"The Crown”
"Game of Thrones”
"The Handmaid’s Tale”
"Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Barry”
"Fleabag”
"The Kominsky Method”
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
"Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"Game of Thrones”
"GLOW”
"Stranger Things”
"The Walking Dead”
"Watchman”
Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, "Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o, "Us”
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, "Judy”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, "The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
