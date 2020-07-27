Toddler found wandering alone in Florida neighborhood; police still trying to find his parents

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Police in Florida are trying to identify and locate the parents of a toddler found wandering alone in a Miramar neighborhood Sunday.
According to WPLG, residents discovered the approximately 2-year-old boy Sunday morning in the 1860 block of Southwest 68th Avenue and called Miramar police, who canvassed the neighborhood for an hour and a half.
"None of us have ever seen the baby boy before," resident Lori Rodriguez told the news station, adding that the child had a dirty diaper and no socks or shoes.
Police took to social media shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday to ask for the public's help in the case. As of 8 p.m., investigators still hadn't found the child's guardians, WPLG reported.
"After nearly 12 hours of searching, we have yet to locate this little boy's family," the department tweeted. "We urge anyone with information on his identity to please contact us at 954-602-4000."
The Department of Children and Families is now caring for the child, according to WPLG.
© 2020 Cox Media Group