TSA: 4th agent at Florida airport tests positive for coronavirus

A fourth Transportation Security Administration officer who works at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Sunday.
“Security screening checkpoints remain open, and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” the agency said.
The following information outlines when the screening agents’ last day at work was, where in the airport they worked at and what shift they worked:
• March 16; East Checkpoint; 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• March 15; West Checkpoint; 2:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
• March 11; West Checkpoint; noon to 8:30 p.m
• March 10; West Checkpoint; 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
