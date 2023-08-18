MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In less than a month, we may know when the five former Memphis Police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols will start their trial.
Attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith, who have all pled not guilty, appeared in court on August 18, 2023.
The five former officers are all charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, among other charges, related to the death of Tyre Nichols.
Friday's court date mainly revolved around a severance hearing for those former officers. At least three of those officers have filed for severance, meaning that they are asking the courts to be tried separately.
Haley is one of the officers who has not asked for severance, according to his attorney.
That severance hearing will take place September 15 at 1 p.m.
After that, according to the judge, a trial date may soon be announced for the defendants.
