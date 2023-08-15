FILE - FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022, about his experience where he alleges he was fired upon and chased by a white father and son while delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven, Miss. Gregory Charles Case and his son Brandon Case are set to go on trial starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)