Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing "shortly" and praises him as having "done such a great job for me and the Administration."
Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.
The president adds: "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!"
Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}