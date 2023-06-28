NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University held a press conference at Bridgestone Arena to announce they will be the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to have a hockey team.
The conference was held on June 28 before the NHL Draft in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA), and the Nashville Predators, according to a media release.
Speakers at the conference are Tennessee State President Dr. Glenda Glover, Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen, and from the NHL, VP Hockey Development and Strategic Collaboration Kevin Westgarth.
