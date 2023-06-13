NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands, fondly referred to as AOB, is booked and busy year-round. But this summer is extra special as the Grammy-award winning collegiate band continues to play at venues no other band has ever done.
On June 13, AOB is going to the nation's capital for a performance at the White House for the second time, according to a release.
That honor follows the previous weekend's performance when the band became the first collegiate marching band to open for the Country Music Association Fest (CMA) in Nashville.
Band members will help celebrate the nation’s first official observance of Juneteenth with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House.
“Huge shout out to our esteemed President, Dr. Glenda Glover. The Aristocrat of Bands invitation is because of her incredible connections,” he said. “Anytime we have an opportunity to educate beyond the classroom I will always go the extra mile for our students and TSU.”
Most recently, AOB made history as the first-ever marching band to debut in a live performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Shortly after, they were invited to perform for the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy’s annual block party on May 31.
Assistant band director Larry Jenkins said these are experiences that the band students, University, and alumni will never forget.
“From CMA fest to going to the White House, it is out of this world when it comes to the impact this makes nationally and internationally,” Jenkins said. “This gives the students the opportunity to literally make history and have something else to put on their resumes, make connections, and represent the university at the highest level.”
AOB performed at the White House for former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2016.
TSU sophomore Stanley Grider said he recalls the day his friend, who is a TSU alum now, called to express his excitement about the White House performance years ago. Now Grider is traveling to D.C., to play the trombone and make his own memories with AOB.
“One of my friends was there (White House) at the time, and now I get to call him and say, 'Hey, I’m following in your footsteps, we’re going to the White House too,’” Grider said. “It’s full circle for me, and I can’t wait.”
Grider, of Atlanta, said he is grateful for these experiences. “This exposure is different, and this is something no one else gets to see every day.”
