MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tuesday was the hottest day on Earth in at least 44 years, with the global average temperature reaching 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some scientists believe July 4th may have been one of the hottest days on Earth in around 125,000 years, due to a dangerous combination of climate change causing global temperatures to soar, the return of El Niño and the unusually extreme start of summer in the northern hemisphere.

2:29 Why is it so hot? It's a bigger problem than you may think From the Canadian wildfires to the scorching heat in Texas and right here in the Mid-South-there is one major cause for it all: changes in the jet stream.

In the United States, 57 million people were exposed to dangerous heat on Tuesday...At the same time, China was facing sizzling heat wave, the Antarctic is hotter than usual during its winter, and temperatures in Northern Africa reached a stifling 122 degrees.

Tuesday’s global average temperature was calculated by a model that uses data from weather stations, ships, ocean buoys and satellites, This data gathering system has been used to estimate daily average temperatures starting in 1979.

For temperatures before that, scientists have been dependent on data traced back through tree rings and ice cores. This data tells us that it hasn’t been THIS warm globally since at least 125,000 years ago, according to London’s Grantham Institute. That interglacial period was a time of unusual warmth between two ice ages.

The last time the heat record was broken?

Well, it was on Monday, when the temperature was 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit.

Before that, the highest recorded average temperature in history was 62.46 degrees Fahrenheit on August 14, 2016, during the previous El Niño cycle.

Experts warn that the record could be broken several more times this year. According to Berkeley Earth, the world "may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks."

This year has already seen heat records broken around the world, each with devastating consequences.

In the US, Texas and the South sweltered in a brutal heat wave in late June, with triple-digit temperatures and extreme humidity. Those same soaring temperatures in Mexico have killed at least 112 people since March.

A searing heat wave in India killed at least 44 people. China, too, has experienced several blistering heat waves and it registered the highest number of hot days - where the maximum daily temperature exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit - over a six-month period since records began.

The UK recorded the hottest June since records began in 1884, according to the country's national weather service, the Met Office. The average temperature for the month was 60.4 Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record by 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

So, when can we expect to see the next hottest day?

It’s going to be when climate change, El Niño and the annual cycle all line up together. Which is sometime within the next couple months, according to Oxford University, which spells out a perfect trifecta of trouble. It's when scientists are expecting more days of record-breaking heat due to the return of El Niño after its four-year hiatus.

Tuesday’s record-breaking temperature is partly explained by climate change causing the world to heat up. Global temperatures are already 2.25 degrees Fahrenheit above their preindustrial average and as the climate crisis intensifies, scientists are clear that record-breaking heat waves are set to become more frequent and more severe.

Currently the Earth is warming by almost a half a degree a decade. That’s why we are seeing records being broken continuously, rather than every so often.

"The new global average temperature record is another wake-up call", said Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment in the UK. "It just shows we have to stop burning fossil fuels, not in decades, now. This day is just a number, but for many people and ecosystems it's a loss of life and livelihood."

Last year, a report from a United Nations panel of top climate experts warned that the planet was on track to surpass the target of keeping global warming to 2.7 Fahrenheit.

If we do exceed that number, scientist fear we will be unable to adapt to climate induced disasters such as heat waves, famines and infectious diseases.