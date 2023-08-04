MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis home was set on blaze after a fire broke out in a turtle aquarium, according to the Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD).
SCFD said the blaze started on Ridge Walk Lane. That's in the southeast portion of the city just above the Mississippi state line.
The fire started in the turtle's aquarium around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, causing the house to fill with smoke, SCFD said.
The turtle and three dogs were all saved and the fire was put out, all taking less than an hour, according to the fire department.
SCFD said that a woman who lives at the house expressed how great she was for the professionalism and quick-action of dispatchers and the fire department.
"It’s not often that we get to hear such good reports from people who have been immersed in the worst day of their lives." said Chief Benson in a press release. "They call us to try to rectify terrible things and we then provide safety and comfort to people like this each and every day here at this department and in this industry. Great job “C” Shift. Great job all of you!"
