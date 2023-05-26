Truck crash Hwy 51 Herndando

Photo: MDOT

HERNANDO, Miss. - Two 18-wheeler trucks have crashed on Interstate 55 in Hernando, Miss., near the Commerce Street exit.

Traffic travelling northbound has stopped, according to MDOT.

The collision happened sometime after noon.

FOX13 News is on the way to the scene.

