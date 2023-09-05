2-car crash at Perkins and Mallory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was sent to the hospital in a two-car collision Tuesday morning, Sept. 5.

WATCH: Two car crash on Perkins Road near Parkway Village

Memphis Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Perkins Road and Mallory Avenue around 6 a.m.

A person injured in the crash was sent to Baptist East Hospital, Memphis Fire said.

