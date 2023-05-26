MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people fought after their cars collided on Highland Strip, police said.
MPD responded to a call about a fight at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Highland Street on May 25 after 10:30 p.m.
Shots were reportedly fired during the incident.
A Chrysler Sebring traveling southbound on South Highland at Southern struck the driver-side of a Cadillac Seville going eastbound on Southern.
The driver of the Sebring told police she had the green light; the other driver told police he waited until the light turned to green before moving ahead.
A juvenile and a woman were sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police issued a citation for the driver of the Chrysler for no driver's license and no auto insurance ID.
Neither driver was cited for causing the wreck.
Gunshots were not confirmed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teen steals car from Horn Lake apartments before being shot, police say
- Man in custody after deadly shooting in Horn Lake, police say
- 'Put it in reverse, Terry': Viral video star raising funds to buy new van
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives