MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men who allegedly stole nearly $400K worth of Nike shoes from a railyard were unable to outrun police.
Terry Sullivan, 29, and Robert Doyle, 31, were both charged with theft of property and five counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Responding to a burglary call in progress, two officers went to an area of train tracks behind a railroad property on Mallory Depot Drive in Boxdale about 6:30 a.m.
Four men who were spotted began running away northbound from the intersection of Chelsea and Bayliss avenues, according to a court document.
They ran in the direction of a third officer near the scene who ordered two of them he encountered to stop.
The officer chased and captured Sullivan, who had a key to a Maxima at the crime scene, police said.
A witness advised the two other officers than one of the men ran into a warehouse.
Doyle was found hiding underneath a large toolbox and arrested, police said.
Eighteen boxes of Nike shoes, and other empty ones were found scattered near the Maxima, the document reads.
The loss of merchandise was valued around $400,000.
