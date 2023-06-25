MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are charged after a boy was shot in Raleigh on Friday evening, according to court documents.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a shooting at a gas station on Yale Road, and found a boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and right hand.

Officers and investigators looked at surveillance footage of the shooting and saw the boy hit a man in the face with a gun, causing a shot to be fired in the air, court documents showed.

Tayshun Lott, 21, was also seen on surveillance footage pulling out a gun and letting out several shots towards the child, striking him.

A car that was also in the area was hit by the gun fire, however, the driver was not injured.

After Lott fired shots, a man named Howard Oliver was one of the people who shot back at Lott, court documents showed.

Oliver picked up his gun and the boy's gun and hid both of them.

Lott was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, and going to a nearby Walgreens. He was later found in the restroom hiding court documents showed.

Officers checked nearby areas as well as the Walgreen's bathroom Lott was hiding in, and found an empty magazine tank in the toilet stall, court documents showed.

He was later taken into custody.

Lott and Oliver was charged with reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Both are set to appear in court on June 26.