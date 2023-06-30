MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are charged in connection to a chop shop that was found in a Whitehaven home, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 29 around 1:53 p.m., the Raines Station Task Force went to an armed party call at 1055 Marlin Road., police said.
Officers got to the scene and found several men standing by a silver Nissan Maxima in the backyard.
When the men saw the officers, they ran to a gray Dodge Charger, police said.
Officers saw at least two suspects get inside.
Officers were able to detain one of the men before getting into the gray Dodge Charger. The suspect was later identified as Ali Diarra, police said.
The driver of the Dodge Charger drove around to the front of the property, and when he got to the street, he struck an unoccupied MPD squad car on the front causing minimal damage.
The suspects continued east on Marlin Road from the scene.
One suspect, Jamie Moss, was inside the house and came out. She told officers that the house belonged to her and that she did not know the names of any suspects, police said.
A red Dodge Challenger that was stripped was found in the house's carport, police said.
Officers cleared the house and, while doing so, they discovered hoods, doors, and front quarter panel of the stripped Dodge Challenger in one of the room's next to a carport.
They also found key programmers inside of the house in a bedroom, police said.
Officers confirmed that the Nissan Maxima and the red Dodge Challenger was stolen.
Ali Diarra, 22, was charged with (2X) Theft of Property $100,000 - $600,000 and Violation of Chop Shop Law.
Jamie Moss, 23, was charged with Theft of Property $100,000 - $600,000, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Violation of Chop Shop Law.
