MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children were rushed to the hospital after a crash near Memphis International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the two-car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Winchester Road near the airport.
Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after the crash, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.
When FOX13 arrived at the scene, we saw a FedEx truck with frontend damage.
FOX13 reached out to FedEx for more information.
