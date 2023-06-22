Two children hurt in crash involving FedEx near Memphis International Airport, police say

Two children were rushed to the hospital after a crash near Memphis International Airport Thursday, June 22, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children were rushed to the hospital after a crash near Memphis International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the two-car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Winchester Road near the airport.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after the crash, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

When FOX13 arrived at the scene, we saw a FedEx truck with frontend damage.

FOX13 reached out to FedEx for more information.

