MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two children were rushed to the hospital after a crash near Memphis International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the two-car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Winchester Road near the airport.
Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after the crash, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.
When FOX13 arrived at the scene, we saw a FedEx truck with frontend damage.
FOX13 reached out to FedEx and below is the company's response:
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. Safety is always our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Beyond stressful’: Repossessions begin for former American Car Center customers
- Grandmother speaks after 3-year-old girl shot to death at Whitehaven apartment complex
- Penny Hardaway suspended for first three games of Memphis Tigers' season
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives